Carowinds expands family-friendly, kids offerings

Carowinds, the 400-acre amusement park on the North Carolina/South Carolina line, will unveil two new family-friendly attractions in 2025 at Camp Snoopy as part of a large new investment.

A new family launch roller coaster and an interactive raft ride are on the park’s agenda.

Carowinds is part of Six Flags Entertainment, North America’s largest regional amusement/resort operator with 27 amusement parks, 15 water parks and nine resort properties across 17 states in the U.S., Canada and Mexico.