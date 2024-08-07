© 2024 WFAE

Carowinds expands family-friendly, kids offerings

WFAE | By Kenneth Lee Jr.
Published August 7, 2024 at 1:35 PM EDT

Carowinds, the 400-acre amusement park on the North Carolina/South Carolina line, will unveil two new family-friendly attractions in 2025 at Camp Snoopy as part of a large new investment.

A new family launch roller coaster and an interactive raft ride are on the park’s agenda.

Carowinds is part of Six Flags Entertainment, North America’s largest regional amusement/resort operator with 27 amusement parks, 15 water parks and nine resort properties across 17 states in the U.S., Canada and Mexico.
Business
