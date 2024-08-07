Carowinds expands family-friendly, kids offerings
Carowinds, the 400-acre amusement park on the North Carolina/South Carolina line, will unveil two new family-friendly attractions in 2025 at Camp Snoopy as part of a large new investment.
A new family launch roller coaster and an interactive raft ride are on the park’s agenda.
Carowinds is part of Six Flags Entertainment, North America’s largest regional amusement/resort operator with 27 amusement parks, 15 water parks and nine resort properties across 17 states in the U.S., Canada and Mexico.
In 2025, families will discover new ways to play with two new major family rides at Carowinds' Camp Snoopy: Charlie Brown's River Raft Blast and Snoopy's Racing Railway.
