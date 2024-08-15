Rents fall in Charlotte but still remain high

A new report shows that rents in Charlotte have fallen but remain high. According to a report released today by Zumper, a digital marketplace for renters and property managers, the cost of rental housing in Charlotte fell by almost 7% from a year ago.

The median cost of a one-bedroom rental in Charlotte is currently $1,490. However, the report found that one-bedroom rentals in Charlotte are not the most expensive in the metropolitan area. Huntersville ranked higher at $1,530 for a one-bedroom apartment.

The least expensive city in the area was Gastonia at just over $1,000, but the report said that price is almost 4% higher than a year ago. Rents in Kannapolis went up the most since last year to an increase of almost 9%.

The median cost of a two-bedroom apartment in Charlotte was listed at more than $1,700, making it unaffordable for many people and families with moderate incomes.

Nationwide rental costs are up by about 2%, according to the Zumper report, with Texas being an exception where more than 100,000 apartment units were built over the last year.