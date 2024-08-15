© 2024 WFAE

Mailing Address:
WFAE 90.7
P.O. Box 896890
Charlotte, NC 28289-6890
Tax ID: 56-1803808
90.7 Charlotte 93.7 Southern Pines 90.3 Hickory 106.1 Laurinburg
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
NEWS BRIEFS

Rents fall in Charlotte but still remain high

WFAE | By Gwendolyn Glenn
Published August 15, 2024 at 6:31 PM EDT
The Joinery will be a 7-story, 360-unit luxury apartment complex on the corner of Brevard and 21st streets in the Optimist Park neighborhood.
Joinery: Optimist Park Apartments
The Joinery will be a 7-story, 360-unit luxury apartment complex on the corner of Brevard and 21st streets in the Optimist Park neighborhood.

A new report shows that rents in Charlotte have fallen but remain high. According to a report released today by Zumper, a digital marketplace for renters and property managers, the cost of rental housing in Charlotte fell by almost 7% from a year ago.

The median cost of a one-bedroom rental in Charlotte is currently $1,490. However, the report found that one-bedroom rentals in Charlotte are not the most expensive in the metropolitan area. Huntersville ranked higher at $1,530 for a one-bedroom apartment.

The least expensive city in the area was Gastonia at just over $1,000, but the report said that price is almost 4% higher than a year ago. Rents in Kannapolis went up the most since last year to an increase of almost 9%.

The median cost of a two-bedroom apartment in Charlotte was listed at more than $1,700, making it unaffordable for many people and families with moderate incomes.

Nationwide rental costs are up by about 2%, according to the Zumper report, with Texas being an exception where more than 100,000 apartment units were built over the last year.
Business
Gwendolyn Glenn
Gwendolyn is an award-winning journalist who has covered a broad range of stories on the local and national levels. Her experience includes producing on-air reports for National Public Radio and she worked full-time as a producer for NPR’s All Things Considered news program for five years. She worked for several years as an on-air contract reporter for CNN in Atlanta and worked in print as a reporter for the Baltimore Sun Media Group, The Washington Post and covered Congress and various federal agencies for the Daily Environment Report and Real Estate Finance Today. Glenn has won awards for her reports from the Maryland-DC-Delaware Press Association, SNA and the first-place radio award from the National Association of Black Journalists.
See stories by Gwendolyn Glenn