Matthews short-term rental decision delayed

A decision about where short-term rentals can operate in Matthews was pushed back Tuesday night.

WJZY reports the Matthews Board of Commissioners voted to postpone that decision until Oct. 14. Planning Director Jay Camp said his staff needs to iron out issues like the number of parking spots allowed.

The town is also working to clarify the definition of short-term rentals like Airbnb and bed-and-breakfast properties, while identifying which zoning districts could accommodate them.

A separate proposal to set specific standards for short-term rentals was voted down because those issues will be addressed in the proposed changes up for discussion next month.