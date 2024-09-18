© 2024 WFAE

Mailing Address:
WFAE 90.7
P.O. Box 896890
Charlotte, NC 28289-6890
Tax ID: 56-1803808
90.7 Charlotte 93.7 Southern Pines 90.3 Hickory 106.1 Laurinburg
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
NEWS BRIEFS

Home sales fell again in August as prices rose in the Charlotte region

WFAE | By Kenneth Lee Jr.
Published September 18, 2024 at 4:22 PM EDT

The Charlotte area has seen a drop in home sales as both the median and average sales price rise: Home sales fell by more than 8% in August compared to the same month last year region-wide.

Canopy, the Charlotte regional Realtor association, said the average sales price last month was up almost 6% from a year ago, to $501,000.

In Mecklenburg County, home sales were down by a little over 6% year-over-year, with 1,300 homes sold compared to 1,400 last August. Sellers found trouble getting full price last month with the number of price cuts skyrocketing by 90%.

Despite that, the average sales price in Mecklenburg County rose 6%, to $577,000. Home listings in the market jumped by 13% in August. For those who are looking for a more affordable option, the association said the condo market supply has increased by 125% compared to last year.
Business
Kenneth Lee Jr.
Kenny is a Maryland native who began his career in media as a sportswriter at Tuskegee University, covering SIAC sports working for the athletic department and as a sports correspondent for the Tuskegee Campus Digest. Following his time at Tuskegee, he was accepted to the NASCAR Diversity Internship Program as a Marketing Intern for The NASCAR Foundation in Daytona Beach, Florida in 2017.
See stories by Kenneth Lee Jr.