NEWS BRIEFS

Streets to close for WNC benefit concert in Charlotte

WFAE
Published October 25, 2024 at 10:34 AM EDT

Streets in Uptown Charlotte will begin closing Saturday morning ahead of the Concert for Carolina at Bank of America Stadium. The event is a benefit for Hurricane Helene relief efforts across western North Carolina. Saturday morning at 8, Mint Street will close between Morehead and First Street, Graham Street will shut down between Mint and Martin Luther King Boulevard, and Brooklyn Village Avenue will close between Mint and Church Streets.

The show features Luke Combs and Eric Church, along with Billy Strings, James Taylor, Sheryl Crow and The Avett Brothers. It starts at 5pm tomorrow.
