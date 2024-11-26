Motel residents ask Charlotte City Council for help

Residents of the Lamplighter Inn and their supporters asked Charlotte City Council members for help during the council meeting on Monday night.

The motel near I-85, at Freedom Drive, will have power and other utilities turned off on Dec. 11 and all residents will be forced to leave.

Shanice Williams said residents just want a safe place to live, prompting a response from Mayor Vi Lyles.

"We'll continue to focus on making sure that people have a place to live and sleep," Lyles said.

Williams continued: "And not just from hotel to hotel — permanent permanent house. We need permanent, a permanent place for our kids ... not from one hotel that's crappy to the next hotel, and then we find out two to three months later that this place is crappy, too."

The property has been cited repeatedly for unsafe plumbing, pests and no trash collection.

About 70 tenants who still live at the Lamplighter say they are frequently without hot water.

Council members didn’t vote on the issue Monday night, but indicated they’re working on a solution.