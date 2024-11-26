© 2024 WFAE

Mailing Address:
WFAE 90.7
P.O. Box 896890
Charlotte, NC 28289-6890
Tax ID: 56-1803808
90.7 Charlotte 93.7 Southern Pines 90.3 Hickory 106.1 Laurinburg
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
NEWS BRIEFS

Motel residents ask Charlotte City Council for help

WFAE | By Woody Cain
Published November 26, 2024 at 7:28 AM EST

Residents of the Lamplighter Inn and their supporters asked Charlotte City Council members for help during the council meeting on Monday night.

The motel near I-85, at Freedom Drive, will have power and other utilities turned off on Dec. 11 and all residents will be forced to leave.

Shanice Williams said residents just want a safe place to live, prompting a response from Mayor Vi Lyles.

"We'll continue to focus on making sure that people have a place to live and sleep," Lyles said.

Williams continued: "And not just from hotel to hotel — permanent permanent house. We need permanent, a permanent place for our kids ... not from one hotel that's crappy to the next hotel, and then we find out two to three months later that this place is crappy, too."

The property has been cited repeatedly for unsafe plumbing, pests and no trash collection.

About 70 tenants who still live at the Lamplighter say they are frequently without hot water.

Council members didn’t vote on the issue Monday night, but indicated they’re working on a solution.
Business
Woody Cain
Woody is a Charlotte native who came to WFAE from the world of NASCAR where he was host of NASCAR Today for MRN Radio as well as a pit reporter, turn announcer and host of the NASCAR Live pre race show for Cup Series races. Before that, he was a news anchor at WBT radio in Charlotte, a traffic reporter, editor of The Charlotte Observer’s University City Magazine, News/Sports Director at WEGO-AM in Concord and a Swiss Army knife in local cable television. His first job after graduating from Appalachian State University was news reporter at The Daily Independent in Kannapolis. Along the way he’s covered everything from murder trials and a national political convention to high school sports and minor league baseball.
See stories by Woody Cain