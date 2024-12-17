© 2024 WFAE

NEWS BRIEFS

Major Providence Road-area redevelopment approved

WFAE | By WFAE staff and wire reports
Published December 17, 2024 at 4:27 PM EST

Charlotte City Council on Monday approved a plan to redevelop several big tracts of south Charlotte around Providence and Olde Providence roads. The 115 acre-Providence Square development will include almost 1,900 housing units, a grocery store, shops, restaurants and a park.

The rezoning plan will allow the development to be built on the site currently occupied by several older apartment buildings. Council member Tariq Bokhari said the plan also addresses concerns about increased traffic, by spending more on two dozen intersection improvements and infrastructure on Providence Road.

"This Providence Road corridor is a problem. It has been a problem for a long time, and we have just been in a spot of inability to address it," said Bokhari.

City Council previously approved $19 million worth of tax breaks to help subsidize the project.
