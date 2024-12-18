Home prices rise in Charlotte region
Home sales and prices rose in Charlotte last month, as demand remained strong going into the winter months.
The number of houses sold in the 16-county Charlotte region increased by 4.5% in November, compared to the same month last year. Canopy, the Charlotte-area Realtor association, said mortgage rates that dipped to almost 6% drew buyers back into the market.
But along with strong demand, prices kept creeping up. The average sales price in the region jumped more than 8%, to $487,000. The average sales price in Mecklenburg County was even higher, at $587,000.
The Realtor association predicts more of the same next year, with prices and interest rates stabilizing as new construction slowly ramps up to add to the market’s supply.