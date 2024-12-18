© 2024 WFAE

NEWS BRIEFS

Home prices rise in Charlotte region

WFAE | By WFAE staff and wire reports
Published December 18, 2024 at 2:20 PM EST

Home sales and prices rose in Charlotte last month, as demand remained strong going into the winter months.

The number of houses sold in the 16-county Charlotte region increased by 4.5% in November, compared to the same month last year. Canopy, the Charlotte-area Realtor association, said mortgage rates that dipped to almost 6% drew buyers back into the market.

But along with strong demand, prices kept creeping up. The average sales price in the region jumped more than 8%, to $487,000. The average sales price in Mecklenburg County was even higher, at $587,000.

The Realtor association predicts more of the same next year, with prices and interest rates stabilizing as new construction slowly ramps up to add to the market’s supply.
