NEWS BRIEFS

S.C. electricity co-ops increase energy capacity

WFAE | By WFAE staff and wire reports
Published January 21, 2025 at 12:19 PM EST

South Carolina’s electric cooperatives are increasing their capacity to provide energy from new sources with a more than $500 million pledge by the federal government. The Rock Hill Herald reports the U.S. Department of Agriculture has approved Central Electric Power Cooperative’s request for funds to buy energy from solar farms and battery storage, as well as capacity from an existing nuclear plant near Rock Hill. The federal grants and loans help add 695 megawatts of energy for the cooperatives. That supplements approximately 5,800 megawatts of energy capacity the Santee Cooper power company has to supply customers of cooperatives and the company’s direct customers, according to a spokesman for South Carolina’s electric cooperatives. Santee Cooper is the main supplier of energy to electric cooperatives which serve some two million people in South Carolina. The money, obtained from the Biden administration through the Inflation Reduction Act, will help boost power reserves and continue to diversify sources of power.
