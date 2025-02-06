© 2025 WFAE

Mailing Address:
WFAE 90.7
P.O. Box 896890
Charlotte, NC 28289-6890
Tax ID: 56-1803808
90.7 Charlotte 93.7 Southern Pines 90.3 Hickory 106.1 Laurinburg
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
NEWS BRIEFS

Post-COVID travel boom breaks more records at CLT

WFAE | By Kenneth Lee Jr.
Published February 6, 2025 at 4:23 PM EST

The post-COVID travel boom picked up last year. Charlotte Douglas Airport said it saw a record number of passengers in 2024, with almost 59 million arriving and departing from the airport. Officials said this was a 10% increase compared to the 2023 record of 53 million. International travel also saw an uptick, with two point four million travelers — a 13% increase. A busy year is ahead with the airport as they prepare to complete construction on the Terminal Lobby Expansion.
Business
Kenneth Lee Jr.
Kenny is a Maryland native who began his career in media as a sportswriter at Tuskegee University, covering SIAC sports working for the athletic department and as a sports correspondent for the Tuskegee Campus Digest. Following his time at Tuskegee, he was accepted to the NASCAR Diversity Internship Program as a Marketing Intern for The NASCAR Foundation in Daytona Beach, Florida in 2017.
See stories by Kenneth Lee Jr.