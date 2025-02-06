Post-COVID travel boom breaks more records at CLT

The post-COVID travel boom picked up last year. Charlotte Douglas Airport said it saw a record number of passengers in 2024, with almost 59 million arriving and departing from the airport. Officials said this was a 10% increase compared to the 2023 record of 53 million. International travel also saw an uptick, with two point four million travelers — a 13% increase. A busy year is ahead with the airport as they prepare to complete construction on the Terminal Lobby Expansion.

