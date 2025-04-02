© 2025 WFAE

NEWS BRIEFS

FEMA floodplain designation lowers Mecklenburg insurance rates

WFAE | By Zachary Turner
Published April 2, 2025 at 12:40 PM EDT
High tide flooding in Charleston, S.C.
National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration
Flooding in Charleston, S.C.

A new federal designation could save Mecklenburg residents money on flood insurance premiums. The federal government is giving homeowners a reduced rate after local stormwater services created programs that made the county more flood-resilient.

Homes in the regulated floodplain now receive a 40% discount on National Flood Insurance Program policies. All other homes get a 10% discount.

Folks can apply for flood insurance at FloodSmart.gov. Charlotte-Mecklenburg Storm Water Services mapped the county’s floodplain at CharlotteNC.gov/services/stormwater.

More than 3,100 homes receive federal flood insurance in Mecklenburg County, representing nearly $3 million in premiums and fees.

Business
Zachary Turner
Zachary Turner is a climate reporter and author of the WFAE Climate News newsletter. He freelanced for radio and digital print, reporting on environmental issues in North Carolina.
