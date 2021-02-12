Editor, Digital News And Engagement

WFAE, an award-winning public radio station serving the Charlotte region for more than 35 years, seeks a Digital News and Engagement Editor to manage our social media accounts, build community engagement, curate and produce digital content and report. You will be working with a team of journalists and other media professionals who are passionate about creating journalism that informs, enriches and inspires our local community. We work hard, have lots of fun and support each other in reaching our goals.

The ideal candidate will have experience reporting and editing on deadline and producing content and packages for digital platforms. Candidates also must be adept at working with a variety of publishing and editing tools.

This job is located in Charlotte, North Carolina

Responsibilities include, but are not limited to:

● Updating social media platforms and WFAE.org

● Reporting, writing, curating or creating daily news content, interactives and multimedia content

● Working with reporters to create digital content packages

● Creating daily newsletters

● Crafting daily news budgets

● Contributing to programming, such as Morning Edition, All Things Considered, daily newscasts and podcasts

● Utilizing listening tools to create content

● Developing online news packages and sections

● Assisting with community engagement initiatives

● Light photo editing

Required Skills:

● 3+ years of relevant work experience

● Experience promoting content and engaging audiences through social and other online platforms

● Strong news judgment

● Strong writing, editing and communication skills

● Strong knowledge of AP Style

● Ability to work independently under tight deadlines

● Excellent attention to detail

● Experience working with content management systems

● Strong project management skills

Apply here.

Please include your salary requirements in your cover letter in order for us to consider your application.

About WFAE

WFAE is a community-licensed public radio station that has served the Charlotte region for more than 35 years. Our newsroom has won 19 regional Edward R. Murrow Awards in the last four years, two national Murrow Awards in the last three years and a slew of other honors for our broadcast and digital work. Our work is routinely carried on national radio programs such as “Morning Edition,” “All Things Considered” and “Marketplace.”

WFAE is a fast-paced news organization offering an exciting and creative work environment. We look for ambitious and dedicated people ready for challenges. We offer a generous benefit package and competitive compensation.

WFAE is an Equal Opportunity Employer.

