Account Manager – Market Enginuity

About Us

We have a true affinity for public media. As viewers, listeners, and donors to our hometown stations, we understand the value of public media programing and all that goes into making sure it continues.So we founded a company on those principles, and for the past two decades, we’ve built a company with one purpose: Fueling mission-driven, educational and inspiring independent media. You can learn more about us and read our backstory on our website https://marketenginuity.com/about-us/

Right now, we are in growth mode and are looking to hire a great account manager with a passion for public media to help us grow revenue for our partner station: https://www.wfae.org/

What Success Looks Like

Our Charlotte team has created an exceptional, highly collaborative environment (even virtually) and you’d join them, connecting with the local business community and sharing the marketing value of aligning with public media.

Our sponsors mean everything to us! And you’ll play a crucial role in reaching out to them, building rapport & developing tailor-made solutions that deliver demonstrable results that make them your best fans.As a professional business developer, we’ll provide you with the tools and information resources to research and target new business segments to add to your own established network and together we’ll continue our goal of identifying and growing sponsorship opportunities!Just like your Enginuity colleagues, you’ll thrive on knowing you’re part of a purpose-driven organization that values you as an individual.

Who you’d be working with

You’ll be joining a team of collaborators who care deeply about how we work together. We work by a set of values that we created and regularly review, so our work environment is one in which everyone is valued and we can all flourish. We pride ourselves on being out-of-the-box thinkers and empowered team players, so even if you come from another industry, you’ll be blown away by the depth of digital, print and broadcast media knowledge across our WFAE team that we will eagerly share with you to ensure your success!

We’re keen to learn from you, too and you’re certain to find this an environment in which your ideas can grow.

And did I mention, we are deeply respectful of our team’s work-life balance and understand the value of re-charging the creative batteries!

You build rapport quickly, tailor solutions for your sponsors, & deliver demonstrable results·

You are energized by your connection with a vibrant network of professionals across the Charlotte area·

You feel connected, even in this virtual environment with what’s happening in your local business community·

You’re a valued member of a collaborative team, sharing ideas and feel energized by the learning opportunities available to you·

You are driven and motivated by a higher purpose & mission ensuring public media’s continued growth & success·

You work hard, play hard & enjoy a great work/life balance with generous PTO & other benefits

Why you’ll love working here

Remote living

This job will always be partially remote. You will, from time-to-time, need to go into the office (when we can) for meetings and collaboration. However, we want you out there selling, and we don’t mind if you do your paperwork or calls from the comfort of your living room couch.

Time away from work

Take your vacation – no, seriously, we encourage everyone to take time out for anything but work! We back this up by starting our team off with great paid time-off perks that we want you to use! You will start with 20 PTO days your first year, in addition to the 8 national holidays we observe, a floating holiday you can take anytime and a Community Impact Day for you to use for public service or volunteering of any kind.

Peace of mind comes with great benefits

Several health care plans to choose from, your own health savings account the company generously contributes to, dental, vision insurance, gee even Fido can have his own pet care plan to cover his vet costs!We also pay the base premium for short term, long term disability and life insurance. We know that you will do your best work when those essentials are taken care of, so let us do that for you.

You are our ideal candidate if…·

You have a minimum of 2 years’ B2B sales experience·

Minimum High school diploma or equivalent·

Strong interpersonal & communication skills, develops trusted relationships·

Keen understanding of solution selling and developing win-win scenarios based on trusted business relationships·

A broad-based business acumen with marketing knowledge across multiple key categories·

A strong understanding of the Charlotte market including decision makers, local events, and key accounts.·

Knowledge of sales and marketing principles and methods for showing, promoting, and selling.·

Valid driver’s license

What a typical day might look like

We are all about collaboration! In this individual contributor role, you’ll have the opportunity to leverage awesome resources to research & target new opportunities and there will always be time in the day to brainstorm with colleagues.

A people person, you will be reaching out to your network, engaging with business leaders, generating leads and working on creative multimedia sponsorship packages. We encourage your curiosity and you’ll spend part of your day learning and developing your knowledge-base. Our days are varied! And WFAE is our inspiration & the soundtrack to our workdays.

How to apply

If this sounds like a fit, we’re waiting to hear from you!

