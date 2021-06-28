WFAE Seeks A Development Officer

WFAE seeks an experienced fundraising professional to help advance WFAE’s Major Gifts program, both general operating support and restricted projects like WFAE’s Race and Equity Team. This position will cultivate and steward a portfolio of 100 Leadership Circle donors ($1,200+) in-person, on the phone, and online and reports to the Director of Development. Responsibilities also include donor research, reporting, and maintenance of donor records in Allegiance CRM. Occasional “off-hours” event attendance and travel within WFAE’s 30+ county broadcast area will be expected. WFAE staff continue to work remotely, and the organization plans to always have some percentage of remote work with all positions.

The ideal candidate will have at least 2 years of successful donor-facing fundraising experience (annual or major gifts) with a mission-driven organization and a strong understanding of Moves Management strategies. Experience in public radio is not a requirement, but a passion for public media is preferred. The development team is poised to expand on the work of two primary revenue streams, membership and corporate development, to make leadership annual gifts, planned gifts, and grants more significant components of an over $7 million budget.

Primary Responsibilities:

Manage and grow portfolio of WFAE Leadership Circle donors, those individuals contributing $1200+ annually.

Cultivate, solicit, and steward support with WFAE donors via phone, Zoom, mail, email, and in-person opportunities.

Provide insights, analysis, and donor research for President/CEO, development team, and Board of Directors focused on a culture of philanthropy and increasing financial support to WFAE.

Ensure that donor information is kept current in Allegiance donor database.

Work as part of WFAE’s larger fundraising team to ensure success of all revenue lines, including membership and corporate development.

Candidate Qualifications:

Experience with fundraising program that has produced significant results;

Exceptional communicator with strong written and oral communication skills;

Adaptive, donor centered approach to Moves Management fundraising;

A natural problem-solver and self-starter who has the drive and intellect to define potential solutions as informed by data;

Intellectually curious, strategic thinker with an entrepreneurial spirit;

Values personal integrity, teamwork, diversity, and civil discourse;

Comfortable with technology, including CRM systems;

Bachelor’s degree or equivalent work experience required.

This is a unique opportunity to be a part of a dynamic team with a respected and well-loved media organization. An attractive and competitive compensation package can be structured to meet the needs of the successful candidate.

Interested candidates may send a cover letter, resume and salary requirements to careers@wfae.org with “Development Officer” in the subject line.