Producer, Charlotte Talks

Make an impact on the community. Work with a team of smart, collaborative colleagues.

This is an exceptional opportunity for a mission-minded and innovative producer.

WFAE, an award-winning public radio station serving the Charlotte region for 40 years, seeks a Producer to join our Charlotte Talks team. The Producer will be responsible for creating high-quality content for the daily one-hour talk show, Charlotte Talks, including covering breaking news, related live events and special broadcasts. The successful candidate will have a passion for local news, and for seeking diverse voices and perspectives to bring insight into the issues and concerns impacting the Charlotte region.

The Producer for Charlotte Talks will report to the Executive Producer of Charlotte Talks. This job is located in Charlotte N.C.

Responsibilities include, but are not limited to:

● Producing shows for Charlotte Talks

● Helping prepare for program’s daily on-air broadcast

● Generating ideas for the program, researching segments, selecting guests, planning interviews

● Planning shows on breaking news stories

● Gathering or soliciting news sound, field recordings and music to enhance the show

● Working in coordination with reporters and editors on breaking news coverage

● Knowing and understanding operation of studio control board, phone screening software and editing software

● Using social media to promote shows, engage with listeners and guests, and to follow stories for use on Charlotte Talks

● Assisting with video streaming of the show and related events

● Additional duties may be assigned

Preferred Qualifications:

● Bachelor’s degree or relevant experience

● 3+ years of public radio or related experience

● Knowledge of journalistic principles, ethics and standards

● In-depth knowledge of state, regional, national and international issues

● Excellent organizational, communications (written and verbal) and interpersonal skills

● Demonstrated ability to work collaboratively and also independently

● Ability to work under strict deadline conditions

About WFAE

WFAE is a fast-paced public radio station offering an exciting and creative work environment. We look for ambitious and dedicated people ready for challenges. We offer a generous benefit package and competitive compensation.

Across WFAE, we strive to:

· Exemplify the highest levels of integrity and public trust.

· Serve as a national and industry model of journalistic excellence.

· Be doggedly committed to telling great stories and serving the public.

· Succeed through teamwork, respect and collaboration.

· Include diverse people, voices, thoughts and perspectives at every level of our work.

· Value and reward creativity, curiosity and humor.

· Be bold and take risks in service to journalism and our mission.

· Enter every room with a spirit of generosity and gratitude.

Send your cover letter and resume to careers@wfae.org. Include Charlotte Talks Producer as the subject line of your email. Please include your salary requirements in your cover letter in order for us to consider your application.

