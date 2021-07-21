Newscaster, Morning Edition

Make an impact on the community. Work with a team of smart, collaborative colleagues.

This is an exceptional opportunity for a mission-minded and innovative producer.

WFAE, the NPR affiliate in Charlotte, North Carolina, is seeking newscaster for Morning Edition. This is no ordinary newscaster position, however. We are looking for an experienced journalist to identify and report on the most important news of the morning for our community.

The successful applicant will deliver newscasts at the top and bottom of the hour from 5:30 a.m. to 9 a.m. Monday-Friday and will also on occasion be on the air during the newsmagazine portion of Morning Edition. The successful applicant must write engaging copy quickly while organizing sound-rich newscasts, reporting on breaking news, updating ongoing coverage and helping shape the newsroom’s priorities. In addition, you will be responsible for ensuring that your stories and headlines are available to digital audiences through wfae.org and streaming platforms. Must be social media-savvy in monitoring the news and in promoting stories from WFAE’s newsroom.

Community engagement is an important part of the work that we do. As such, all members of our team are expected to engage in community listening and events.

Preferred Qualifications:

● Bachelor’s degree or relevant experience

● 2+ years of public radio or related experience

● Knowledge of journalistic principles, ethics and standards

● In-depth knowledge of state, regional, national and international issues

● Excellent organizational, communications (written and verbal) and interpersonal skills

● Demonstrated ability to work collaboratively and also independently

● Ability to work under strict deadline conditions

This is a unique opportunity to be a part of a dynamic team with a respected and well-loved media organization. An attractive and competitive compensation package can be structured to meet the needs of the successful candidate.

About WFAE

WFAE is a fast-paced public radio station offering an exciting and creative work environment. We look for ambitious and dedicated people ready for challenges. We offer a generous benefit package and competitive compensation.

Across WFAE, we strive to:

· Exemplify the highest levels of integrity and public trust.

· Serve as a national and industry model of journalistic excellence.

· Be doggedly committed to telling great stories and serving the public.

· Succeed through teamwork, respect and collaboration.

· Include diverse people, voices, thoughts and perspectives at every level of our work.

· Value and reward creativity, curiosity and humor.

· Be bold and take risks in service to journalism and our mission.

· Enter every room with a spirit of generosity and gratitude.

