Senior Editor, Race and Equity Team

WFAE is looking for a senior editor to help transform how our newsroom approaches reporting, programming and community engagement on race and equity issues. This senior newsroom leader will be directly responsible for deciding coverage priorities in this area as well as helping to guide newsroom coverage on other topics where there is intersectionality.

The editor will supervise a small team charged with creating a mix of enterprise and solutions-driven journalism on issues affecting communities of color across the Charlotte region, including but not limited to economic mobility, race and justice, health disparaties, police reform, housing, environmental inequity and education. The race and equity team will be able to contextualize national and international events for our local audience.

This position requires someone who is as willing to teach as they are to learn. Therefore, the editor must become a voracious consumer of the subject matter as well as of other news. We are looking for an editor who can pivot quickly on breaking news but who can also lead enterprise, investigative and solutions-driven reporting.

WFAE is an innovative, multiplatform newsroom and, as such, we are looking for candidates who want to redefine how we serve, reach and connect with audiences through broadcast, online, and on-demand platforms as well as in person.

As a newsroom we work collaboratively to achieve goals, and we support each other. We are eager to speak to candidates who are creative, possess a can-do attitude, and who value and champion diversity, inclusivity and equity in their own approach to leading teams and covering the community.

Preferred Qualifications:

5+ years of relevant work experience

Minimum of 2 years supervisory experience

Strong news judgment

Strong writing, editing and communication skills

Ability to work independently under tight deadlines

Excellent attention to detail

Excellent project management skills

Apply here.

About WFAE

WFAE is a community-licensed public media organization that has served the Charlotte region for more than 35 years. Our newsroom has won 19 regional Edward R. Murrow Awards in the last four years, two national Murrow Awards in the last three years and a slew of other honors for our broadcast and digital work. Our work is routinely carried on national radio programs such as “Morning Edition,” “All Things Considered” and “Marketplace.”

WFAE is an Equal Opportunity Employer.

