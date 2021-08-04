Eviction Moratorium Extension Provides Relief, But Also Is 'Kicking The Can Down The Road'

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention's decision to extend the eviction moratorium until Oct. 3 is bringing relief to organizations that have been helping people in need throughout the pandemic.

Legal Aid of North Carolina attorney Isaac Sturgill says he sees this as an opportunity to continue getting rental assistance to tenants, especially since so much money is still available.

"We do have a pretty large number of clients who are still behind on their rent due to loss of income because of COVID," he said, "and a lot of clients who have applied for rental assistance but have not yet received it."

But Mecklenburg County Sheriff Garry McFadden says his deputies have been busy serving eviction notices and orders to vacate property. He says his office is required to deliver such notices and orders even if someone is allowed to stay put under the moratorium.

McFadden welcomes the moratorium extensions, but says tenants and landlords, need a better system to get rental assistance distributed quickly and efficiently.

"We are still simply kicking the can down the road and at some point," McFadden said. "It is going to turn into more of a disaster than we can ever think about helping."

He says the sheriff’s office and organizations helping people or distributing money need to come together to create a single resource available to both tenants and landlords.