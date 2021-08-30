© 2021 WFAE
Charlotte Area News

Save Siloam School Project To Receive $160K From Charlotte And Mecklenburg County

WFAE | By Gracyn Doctor
Published August 30, 2021 at 4:00 PM EDT
Siloam School.png
Charlotte-Mecklenburg Historic Landmarks Commission
/
The Siloam School is the last remaining schoolhouse in Mecklenburg County built for Black students during segregation.

The Charlotte Museum of History is set to receive $160,000 from the City of Charlotte and Mecklenburg County as part of an ongoing fundraiser to save the Siloam School.

The Save Siloam School project is a fundraiser led by the Charlotte Museum of History. It aims to relocate the Siloam School to the museum and show a glimpse into the lives of Black Americans in the 20th century. The goal of the project is to raise $1 million. So far, it has raised $660,000.

siloam 2-min.jpg
Arts & Culture
RELATED: To Cap African American Heritage Fest, Charlotte Museum Allows Visitors In For Siloam School Exhibit
Dashiell Coleman
,

The county is donating $150,000 that will be distributed over the next 10 years. This donation serves as an arts and culture investment to reduce racial disparities. The city is donating $10,000 for architectural services needed to relocate the structure.

The Siloam School was built in 1920 to serve Black students in the rural Mallard Creek area and is the oldest remaining schoolhouse for Black Americans in Mecklenburg County. It’s also the last standing Rosenwald school in the city. Rosenwald schools were built specifically for Black students in the rural South during segregation.

For more information on the Save Siloam School Project, visit charlottemuseum.org/Siloam.

Charlotte Area News
Gracyn Doctor
Gracyn Doctor is a Report for America corps member who covers race and equity for WFAE.
See stories by Gracyn Doctor
