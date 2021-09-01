Charlotte City Councilmember's Wife, Children Hospitalized From Crash At Bus Stop

Charlotte City Councilperson Tariq Bokhari says his wife and two of his three children were hospitalized after they were hit by truck Tuesday while waiting for a school bus.

"On the first day of school (for our kindergartner), Krista Keith Bokhari and all 3 kids were at the bus stop drop off. A truck careened around the corner and hit her and two of the kids," Tariq Bokhari wrote in Facebook post Tuesday night.

"Kids are scraped up but have been released and are good. Krista's CT scans thankfully were all good, but she can't move her neck, has a bad concussion, and is in some terrible pain," he wrote.

Tariq said he was angry his family's bus stop did not have any sidewalks, and he urged drivers to slow down when driving through residential areas.

"I want to relay a message of the greatest importance: school is back in session, and many places don't have sidewalks and there are no safe options," Tariq Bokhari wrote. "Slow down — especially in neighborhoods. There's no where you need to be that's worth changing someone's family forever."

The Republican councilmember represents Charlotte's sixth district, which encompasses many areas of south Charlotte. His home has an address on Sharon Road, near Charlotte's SouthPark area, according to public voter records.

Many older streets and neighborhoods in the Myers Park and SouthPark areas do not have sidewalks because in many cases, developers were not required to build them.

Prior to 1998, the city of Charlotte did not require developers to build sidewalks in new neighborhoods or subdivisions.

The city has since updated its code, and now requires developers to install sidewalks on both sides of all new roads and subdivisions. However, the rule only applies to new construction.

As of Wednesday morning, it was unclear if any charges had been filed in the crash. Representatives of the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department did not immediately return requests for additional information about the crash.