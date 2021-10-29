Charlotte City Council approves plan to divvy up $60 million in COVID-19 relief funds

Charlotte City Council members decided this week to spend $60 million federal COVID-19 relief funds partly on rental assistance, small business grants and strategies to revitalize neighborhoods.

The plan council approved includes:

Another $17 million set aside for keeping people in their homes through rental, mortgage, and utility assistance.

$10 million for grants to small businesses and hiring incentives

$4 million to help bolster the hospitality sector.



City of Charlotte

Nearly half of the money will go toward an area the city calls “community vitality,” which includes expanding access to the internet, and public safety and arts efforts.

Mayor Pro Tem Julie Eiselt acknowledges the plan is short on details.

“Most council members just felt that even though it’s not perfect, we need to get that money out the door," Eiselt said. "We’ve had it since May. It’s a lot of money when people are in need.”

The city still has $24 million in its fund to help people stay in their homes. With the eviction moratorium having ended earlier this month, Eiselt expects more people will tap that money by going to rampCLT.com.

Charlotte will receive another $71 million in federal COVID-19 relief money next May.

As for Mecklenburg County, it received $215 million this year and Charlotte Mecklenburg Schools received $318 million.