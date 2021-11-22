Charlotte Mayor Pro Tem Julie Eiselt will not run for reelection to City Council

Charlotte Mayor Pro Tem Julie Eiselt is not running for reelection.

Eiselt, a Democrat, was first elected to Charlotte City Council in 2015. She is the second longest-serving member of the council after Republican Ed Driggs.

She had made her campaign account inactive in April, but then said she hadn’t decided whether she would run again.

In a post on social media Sunday, Eiselt wrote “there is still much work to be done and I will continue to serve my community in other ways, to address the inequities that have left many people behind.”

Eiselt first came to office as an advocate for victims of crime after she had been attacked in the parking lot of a YMCA in 2007.

In recent years, she pivoted to becoming one of the most vocal supporters of the city’s proposed $13 billion transportation plan, which would expand the city’s bus system and build the LYNX Silver Line light rail from Matthews to the airport and potentially as far as Gaston County.

She lobbied colleagues to support earlier this year the 2040 Charlotte Future Comprehensive Plan, which eliminates single-family zoning in the city.

Democrat Matt Newton, who represents District 5, is also not seeking reelection. He’s running for district court judge.