© 2021 WFAE
90.7 Charlotte 93.7 Southern Pines 90.3 Hickory 106.1 Laurinburg
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Charlotte Area

Drug overdose deaths are up again in Charlotte, says CMPD

WFAE | By Lisa Worf
Published December 21, 2021 at 5:01 PM EST
A highly potent synthetic opioid, fentanyl is often mixed into other drugs sold on the street, including pills, heroin and even cocaine.
A highly potent synthetic opioid, fentanyl is often mixed into other drugs sold on the street, including pills, heroin and even cocaine.

Charlotte Mecklenburg Police expect a 5% uptick in drug overdose deaths this year over 2020. Lieutenant Sean Mitchell said the department has tracked 199 deaths so far this year — and overdose calls for assistance have increased dramatically. CMPD has received on average 158 overdose calls per month this year, compared to 110 two years ago.

Mitchell says counterfeit prescription pills with high levels of fentanyl in them are behind a lot of the overdose deaths.

“These are recreational drug users that are just buying illicit pills and cocaine and they’re using it as if they’d normally use it and then they’re just dying. It’s shocking,” said Mitchell.

CMPD has begun printing QR codes on the back of officers’ business cards to connect people to drug counseling and rehabilitation centers. The department is asking people to call CrimeStoppers to report those selling illegal drugs.

Charlotte Area
Lisa Worf
Lisa Worf traded the Midwest for Charlotte in 2006 to take a job at WFAE. She worked with public TV in Detroit and taught English in Austria before making her way to radio. Lisa graduated from University of Chicago with a bachelor’s degree in English.
See stories by Lisa Worf