In 2021, the FAQ City team answered your burning questions about Charlotte

Sometimes, a quick Google search just won’t cut it. When people have questions about Charlotte that aren’t always easy to answer, they turn to WFAE. FAQ City podcast host Claire Donnelly and WFAE reporters grab microphones and find out things like why streetlights are changing colors, why disc golf is super popular in the Queen City and even all there is to know about electric vehicle ownership.

These are the best FAQ City episodes of 2021.

Why are Charlotte's streetlights turning purple?

Some of the Charlotte region’s streetlights are mysteriously changing color. WFAE’s Claire Donnelly illuminates why — and how — some people are seeing purple.

When it comes to Major League Baseball in Charlotte, if you build it will they come?

Charlotte has quite a few professional sports teams. Of course, there’s the NFL team the Carolina Panthers and the NBA team the Charlotte Hornets. Soon there will also be a Major League Soccer team, Charlotte FC. But why doesn’t Charlotte have a Major League Baseball team? Could it ever happen? WFAE’s Jodie Valade examined the history of baseball in Charlotte and whether an MLB team will ever come.

Why is disc golf so popular in Charlotte?

Charlotte is one of the top destinations for disc golf players, and the sport continues to grow as people across the Queen City — and the world — are playing. Why is that?

What is the oldest restaurant in Charlotte?

There are some restaurants from years past that are part of the city's past, present and, hopefully, future. The oldest one in Charlotte is Green’s Lunch in uptown. The hot dog joint was founded in 1926. Alexandra Watts has the story of Green’s – and other Charlotte landmark restaurants.

What's the deal with all those large rocks outside Charlotte schools?

If you travel past schools in Charlotte, you’ve seen the giant decorated rocks outside. But why, exactly, are they there? They are called spirit rocks, which can be decorated by students, guardians and the school community. The rocks are like billboards, so they can advertise anything from a birthday to an encouraging message to the school community before a football game. Each school decorates its rock differently. WFAE’s Alexandra Watts looked into them, and had more on their history.

Answers to your electric vehicle questions

We’ve all heard of Tesla. What are some other electric vehicle options? How much do they cost? Can you buy used? With help from WFAE climate reporter David Boraks, FAQ City answered some common questions about electric vehicles, or EVs for short.