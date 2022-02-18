Pair of wooden arches in Hickory collapsed onto a road overnight

Officials in Hickory are trying to figure out what happened after a decorative pair of 40-ton wooden arches collapsed overnight onto a road and pedestrian walkway.

Courtesy / Nelson Aerial Pros The now-collapsed wooden arches over the Rudy Wright Bridge in Hickory, North Carolina.

The Hickory Daily Record reports the city installed the beams last summer at a cost of $750,000. Installation was briefly delayed when one of the beams appeared to splinter as crews tried to lift it in place.

It’s not clear what caused the beams to come crashing down Thursday night, but no injuries were reported. The arches were meant to be the centerpiece of the city’s 2-mile long City Walk.

In a statement, the city says the project is under warranty. The walkway will remain closed during the investigation.