Gastonia continues free bus fares through March using CARES Act funding

WFAE | By WFAE
Published February 23, 2022 at 1:11 PM EST
5.PNG
Courtesy
/
City of Gastonia

In March 2020, the city of Gastonia began offering its bus services for free to riders. The city has used funds from the federal CARES Act to pay for the operational expenses during the COVID-19 pandemic.

The city announced it will continue to operate fare-free through April 3. Riders will resume paying fares on April 4. On the city's website, bus fare for those between 6 and 64 years old is $1.25.

COVID-19 prevention measures will remain in place on public transit and in the Bradley Transit Center. The measures include required face coverings and boarding the bus from the rear door.

