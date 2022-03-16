Charlotte NAACP to host 'Unity in Our Community' event this Saturday

This Saturday, the Mecklenburg County chapter of the NAACP is hosting “Unity in Our Community,” a free event to unify residents while providing resources to strengthen and empower Black and brown communities across Charlotte.

In conjunction with NC Counts Coalition, the Raleigh Apex NAACP chapter, and the Atlanta “Vaxxed Up” Campaign, those attending will have access to free masks, COVID-19 vaccines, booster shots and information about both, along with voter information for the statewide primary in May.

Corine Mack, president of the Charlotte-Mecklenburg NAACP, says with COVID-19 mandates being lifted and everything surrounding the 2020 election, now is a critical time to be informed.

“We're trying to ignite people by informing them of the importance of this election,” she said. “Who will be on the ballot, not the individual who's running for office, but the actual positions on the ballot and how those positions directly affect you and your family daily.”

To add some fun to the event, Mack says there will be a concert featuring the Hamiltones and Rudy Currence.

Unity in our Community is this Saturday from 1 to 5 p.m. at Camp North End.