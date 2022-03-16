© 2022 WFAE
90.7 Charlotte 93.7 Southern Pines 90.3 Hickory 106.1 Laurinburg
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Charlotte Area

Charlotte NAACP to host 'Unity in Our Community' event this Saturday

WFAE | By Gracyn Doctor
Published March 16, 2022 at 3:46 PM EDT
Charlotte NAACP leader Corine Mack
David Boraks
/
WFAE
Charlotte NAACP leader Corine Mack

This Saturday, the Mecklenburg County chapter of the NAACP is hosting “Unity in Our Community,” a free event to unify residents while providing resources to strengthen and empower Black and brown communities across Charlotte.

In conjunction with NC Counts Coalition, the Raleigh Apex NAACP chapter, and the Atlanta “Vaxxed Up” Campaign, those attending will have access to free masks, COVID-19 vaccines, booster shots and information about both, along with voter information for the statewide primary in May.

Corine Mack, president of the Charlotte-Mecklenburg NAACP, says with COVID-19 mandates being lifted and everything surrounding the 2020 election, now is a critical time to be informed.

“We're trying to ignite people by informing them of the importance of this election,” she said. “Who will be on the ballot, not the individual who's running for office, but the actual positions on the ballot and how those positions directly affect you and your family daily.”

To add some fun to the event, Mack says there will be a concert featuring the Hamiltones and Rudy Currence.

Unity in our Community is this Saturday from 1 to 5 p.m. at Camp North End.

Sign up for EQUALibrium

Charlotte Area
Gracyn Doctor
Gracyn Doctor is a Report for America corps member who covers race and equity for WFAE.
See stories by Gracyn Doctor