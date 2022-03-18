Duke Energy substation fire in Matthews leaves over 11K customers without power

Updated at 9:27 a.m.

The Town of Matthews confirmed on its Twitter that a fire at a Duke Energy substation has caused power outages in the area. In the Friday morning tweet, the town said the Matthews Fire Department was on the scene.

The Stallings Fire Department also confirmed via Twitter that they are on the scene assisting. Stallings also said a foam fire unit from Charlotte has come to help.

According to the Duke Energy Outage Map, more than 11,500 customers are currently without power in the area. As of 9 a.m. the estimated time for power to be restored is 10:45 a.m.

E. John Street between I-485 and Stallings Road is closed and those on the roads should treat any traffic lights without power as a four-way stop.

This is a developing story.