Loaded gun found Monday morning at CMS school

A student was found with a loaded gun on the campus of Phillip O. Berry Academy of Technology. The weapon was discovered as the student walked through one of the newly installed body scanners, which the school started using on Friday.

Principal Tanya Branham wrote to families that law enforcement arrived and arrested the student.

All students and staff were safe, and the school was not placed on a lockdown.

WFAE previously reported that Charlotte-Mecklenburg Schools found 23 guns on school grounds in the first semester, breaking the record for any previous full academic year.

Former Superintendent Ernest Winston was a supporter of scanners to combat the increase in guns found at CMS schools along with clear backpacks.

A CMS spokesperson previously described the scanners as similar to the system used at Bank of America Stadium. When people walk throurgh, the scanner detects weapons and other suspicious objects.