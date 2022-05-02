© 2022 WFAE
Charlotte Area

Loaded gun found Monday morning at CMS school

WFAE | By Sarah Delia
Published May 2, 2022 at 3:47 PM EDT
Scanners MCHS2.png
CMS
/
This year CMS began the process of installing scanners to help combat guns being brought on campus.

A student was found with a loaded gun on the campus of Phillip O. Berry Academy of Technology. The weapon was discovered as the student walked through one of the newly installed body scanners, which the school started using on Friday.

Principal Tanya Branham wrote to families that law enforcement arrived and arrested the student.

All students and staff were safe, and the school was not placed on a lockdown.

WFAE previously reported that Charlotte-Mecklenburg Schools found 23 guns on school grounds in the first semester, breaking the record for any previous full academic year.

Former Superintendent Ernest Winston was a supporter of scanners to combat the increase in guns found at CMS schools along with clear backpacks.

A CMS spokesperson previously described the scanners as similar to the system used at Bank of America Stadium. When people walk throurgh, the scanner detects weapons and other suspicious objects.

Sarah Delia
Sarah Delia covers criminal justice and the arts for WFAE. Sarah joined the WFAE news team in 2014. An Edward R. Murrow Award-winning journalist, Sarah has lived and told stories from Maine, New York, Indiana, Alabama, Virginia and North Carolina. Sarah received her B.A. in English and Art history from James Madison University, where she began her broadcast career at college radio station WXJM. Sarah has interned and worked at NPR in Washington DC, interned and freelanced for WNYC, and attended the Salt Institute for Radio Documentary Studies.
