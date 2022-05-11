© 2022 WFAE
90.7 Charlotte 93.7 Southern Pines 90.3 Hickory 106.1 Laurinburg
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Charlotte Area

17 people were hurt in a wreck involving a school bus in Charlotte, officials say

WFAE | By Woody Cain
Published May 11, 2022 at 9:59 AM EDT

More than a dozen people were injured Wednesday morning in a wreck involving a Charlotte-Mecklenburg Schools school bus, officials said.

Medic, Mecklenburg County's EMS agency, initially reported 17 total injuries, including one that was considered life-threatening. The person with life-threatening injuries was not a student, CMS said in an email. The district said 14 students and the bus driver were transported to local hospitals.

The bus was carrying students to South Mecklenburg High and had 40 people on board when the incident happened at about 6:30 a.m. on Sharon Road near Sharonbrook Drive. The bus driver had been pinned in the vehicle and was freed by Charlotte firefighters, Medic said.

Officials at the scene told WSOC-TV that the crash involved the bus, a small car and a dump truck. A Medic employee told the station that first responders were able to quickly get the students off the bus.

This is a developing story.

Sign up for our daily headlines newsletter

Select Your Email Format

Tags

Charlotte Area Charlotte Mecklenburg Schools
Woody Cain
Woody is a Charlotte native who came to WFAE from the world of NASCAR where he was host of NASCAR Today for MRN Radio as well as a pit reporter, turn announcer and host of the NASCAR Live pre race show for Cup Series races. Before that, he was a news anchor at WBT radio in Charlotte, a traffic reporter, editor of The Charlotte Observer’s University City Magazine, News/Sports Director at WEGO-AM in Concord and a Swiss Army knife in local cable television. His first job after graduating from Appalachian State University was news reporter at The Daily Independent in Kannapolis. Along the way he’s covered everything from murder trials and a national political convention to high school sports and minor league baseball.
See stories by Woody Cain