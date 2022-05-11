17 people were hurt in a wreck involving a school bus in Charlotte, officials say

More than a dozen people were injured Wednesday morning in a wreck involving a Charlotte-Mecklenburg Schools school bus, officials said.

Medic, Mecklenburg County's EMS agency, initially reported 17 total injuries, including one that was considered life-threatening. The person with life-threatening injuries was not a student, CMS said in an email. The district said 14 students and the bus driver were transported to local hospitals.

The bus was carrying students to South Mecklenburg High and had 40 people on board when the incident happened at about 6:30 a.m. on Sharon Road near Sharonbrook Drive. The bus driver had been pinned in the vehicle and was freed by Charlotte firefighters, Medic said.

We’re getting a better look at the wreck. You can see all the debris on the ground. Medic tells us it has possibly 18 patients. Some parents tell me their children are being evaluated right now. @wsoctv pic.twitter.com/5pigG6RPj7 — Anthony Kustura (@AnthonyWSOC9) May 11, 2022

Officials at the scene told WSOC-TV that the crash involved the bus, a small car and a dump truck. A Medic employee told the station that first responders were able to quickly get the students off the bus.

This is a developing story.