Apple Air Tag leads police to serial gun thief

An Apple Air Tag is being credited with assisting in the capture of a suspected serial gun thief in the Charlotte area after the GPS device was stolen in a backpack and later found by officers from the North Division, North Tryon Division and Independence Division of the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department while they were investigating a larceny from a series of auto thefts, which resulted in the confiscation of multiple firearms.

According to a recent press release from the CMPD, on May 15, the North Division reported multiple locations hit by a suspect breaking into vehicles and stealing items. The suspect was later identified as Javiere Green. Police suspect that Green broke into the vehicles of 14 different victims.

Officers learned that one of the victims had an Apple Air Tag (GPS device) attached to his stolen backpack. The stolen item was tracked down to a home on Glory Street in the North Tryon Division by officers. Police say that Green bolted out the rear entrance of the house and sped away in a white vehicle when authorities arrived.

Officers continued to track the Apple Air Tag to Fernwood Drive, where Green was taken into custody. Officers located six guns inside the stolen backpack. The firearms did not belong to the owner of the backpack.

Green was arrested and faces charges including 14 counts of breaking and entering a motor vehicle, six counts of felony larceny, and three counts of possession of a stolen firearm.