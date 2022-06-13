Charlotte to see temperatures in the high 90s until Friday. Here's how's to stay cool.

Charlotte is expected to see highs in the upper 90s and beyond this week. As the heat rolls in, Mecklenburg County is taking steps to give residents places to stay cool.

The county is opening a cooling center until at least Wednesday to help give residents relief from the heat.

The cooling center is located at Roof Above’s Day Services Center, which will offer misting stations, water fountains, fans and places to sit to help residents stay cool. It’s open from 8:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday to Friday and 9 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. weekends and holidays.

Additionally, Mecklenburg County also has a number of spray grounds in nine parks around the city. The spray grounds are open from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. daily.

The county is also pointing residents to local pools, libraries, and park and recreation centers to give residents a place to cool down.

Additional information on all of these resources is available here.

Mecklenburg residents who are 60 years and older or disabled adults are also eligible for a free fan from the county’s department of social services all summer.

They can request a fan by calling (980) 314-7018 to pick up a fan at the Valerie Woodard Building or have it delivered if they lack transportation.

“If you are without means to stay cool, we want to make sure that we're providing a resource to help meet that need,” Director of Adult Services Greg Tanner said.

Every year, an estimated 9,600 people 60 years or older die from extreme heat, which accounts for around 80% of all heat-related deaths, according to the non-profit Climate Central .

Tanner recommends that older residents avoid going outside if at all possible. If needed, he encourages older residents to make those trips in the early morning or evening when things are cooler and also to take breaks. It is also best to cook during those hours, he said.

For people with elderly neighbors, Tanner encourages checking on them over the phone or with a knock at the door.

“If you haven't seen your neighbors checking the mailbox in a day or so, find time to check on them,” Tanner said. “They may have some issues going on that we may not be aware of.”