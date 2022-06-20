NC Gov. Cooper announces he has COVID

Gov. Roy Cooper announced Monday that he has tested positive for COVID-19 and is being treated for the disease with Paxlovid. He made the announcement via Twitter and described his symptoms as "very mild" crediting being vaccinated and boosted.

The following was his statement:

"Hi everybody. Gov. Roy Cooper here. It's June 20 and I tested positive for COVID-19 today. I'm feeling fine. And, thanks to vaccinations and boosters, my symptoms are very mild and I've begun taking Paxlovid, which is a proven treatment. I'm eager to get to work this week and I'm already doing it from home through phone calls and through video conferencing. I'll be following the CDC on isolation.

This morning, Governor Cooper tested positive for COVID-19. pic.twitter.com/yZTDHxDDlq — Governor Roy Cooper (@NC_Governor) June 20, 2022

"You know, each COVID variant has become more contagious than the last, so a lot of people are still getting it. But, studies show that vaccinated and boosted people have milder symptoms when they become infected. So, if you have not gotten vaccinated or boosted, I encourage you to do so. And make sure you find out if treatment is right for you if you test positive. Thanks so much, everybody."