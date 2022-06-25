Charlotte Independence, Camino Health Center to host soccer clinic

Camino Health Center and Charlotte Independence will host a free soccer clinic for children of the Charlotte community on Camino’s mini-pitch soccer field on June 28 from 6-7 p.m. Charlotte Independence, a professional American soccer team, named Camino, a bilingual nonprofit, their philanthropic partner in April, to make soccer more affordable and accessible to all fans and families, including those served by Camino.

“With the help of several current and former players, we started our One Club, One Love Community Clinic series in 2020,” said Ashley Osiecki, Director of Marketing and Communications for Charlotte Independence. “Its mission is to serve under-resourced communities by offering Charlotte’s youth population a chance to meet and train with the team’s professional athletes and youth club coaches.”

The clinic is open to children ages 8 to 13. Each participant will receive a One Club, One Love Community Clinic jersey courtesy of Charlotte Independence sponsor, Blue Cross and Blue Shield of North Carolina. Camino and Charlotte Independence have announced that they plan to organize more clinics in the future, with one as early as July.

To sign up for a Camino and Charlotte Independence soccer clinic please send an email to tim@camino.org.

“This is an excellent opportunity for Camino because these soccer clinics allow us to carry out our mission of equipping people to live healthy, hopeful, and productive lives in a unique way – by focusing on children's health,” said Tim Hagler, Director of Development and Chief of Public Affairs at Camino. “We are very thankful for the partnership with Charlotte Independence and their staff.