CMPD launches shooting investigation after 5 hospitalized

WFAE | By Sarah Delia
Published June 27, 2022 at 6:40 PM EDT
CMPD HQ
WFAE
/

Five people, including two under the age of 18, are hospitalized with non-life-threatening injuries after the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department responded to multiple reports of shots fired in the Beatties Ford Road area Monday. Police say that they received calls for service from Beatties Ford Road, Gilbert Street, Newland Road and Holly Street shortly after 1:26 Monday afternoon.

Officers say that they found an adult and a child suffering from apparent non-life-threatening gunshot wounds on the 2000 block of Holly Street. Officers also found another adult and juvenile nearby who were suffering from apparent non-life-threatening gunshot wounds. The four victims were transported to an area hospital to receive treatment.

Police say they were notified that a fifth victim arrived at an area hospital to be treated for apparent gunshot wounds.

According to the CMPD, this does not appear to be a random act of violence and the victims and suspects were known to each other. CMPD added there does not appear to be any additional threat to the community at this time. This is a developing story and will be updated.

Sarah Delia
Sarah Delia covers criminal justice and the arts for WFAE. Sarah joined the WFAE news team in 2014. An Edward R. Murrow Award-winning journalist, Sarah has lived and told stories from Maine, New York, Indiana, Alabama, Virginia and North Carolina. Sarah received her B.A. in English and Art history from James Madison University, where she began her broadcast career at college radio station WXJM. Sarah has interned and worked at NPR in Washington DC, interned and freelanced for WNYC, and attended the Salt Institute for Radio Documentary Studies.
