CMPD launches shooting investigation after 5 hospitalized

Five people, including two under the age of 18, are hospitalized with non-life-threatening injuries after the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department responded to multiple reports of shots fired in the Beatties Ford Road area Monday. Police say that they received calls for service from Beatties Ford Road, Gilbert Street, Newland Road and Holly Street shortly after 1:26 Monday afternoon.

Officers say that they found an adult and a child suffering from apparent non-life-threatening gunshot wounds on the 2000 block of Holly Street. Officers also found another adult and juvenile nearby who were suffering from apparent non-life-threatening gunshot wounds. The four victims were transported to an area hospital to receive treatment.

Police say they were notified that a fifth victim arrived at an area hospital to be treated for apparent gunshot wounds.

According to the CMPD, this does not appear to be a random act of violence and the victims and suspects were known to each other. CMPD added there does not appear to be any additional threat to the community at this time. This is a developing story and will be updated.