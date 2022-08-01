© 2022 WFAE
90.7 Charlotte 93.7 Southern Pines 90.3 Hickory 106.1 Laurinburg
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Charlotte Area

CATS to host pop-up meetings

WFAE | By Kenneth Lee Jr.
Published August 1, 2022 at 6:25 PM EDT
Charlotte Area Transit System plans to convert its mostly diesel bus fleet to compressed natural gas beginning in two years.
David Boraks
/
WFAE

The Charlotte Area Transit system will have several meetings at bus stops this week to discuss cutbacks to several routes. The first meetings are 6 to 8 a.m. Tuesday at the park and ride stops in Cornelius and Davidson, where express bus service to uptown is being reduced by three trips a day.

CATS is reducing services to deal with a shortage of bus drivers. The cutbacks include 11 of its busiest routes, many of which serve primarily low-income neighborhoods. The challenges for CATS go beyond a labor shortage. It’s lost 75% of its riders since 2014.

CATS-bus2.PNG
Charlotte Area
REALTED: To reduce cancellations, CATS to cut service on its busiest bus routes
Steve Harrison

CATS will also have meetings this week at the uptown transit center and at the two park and ride locations in Huntersville. You can go to wfae.org for a list of meeting times and locations.

CATS Pop-Up Meeting Schedule:

  • August 2 from 6 – 8 a.m. Cornelius Park and Ride 
  • August 2 from 6 – 8 a.m. Davidson-Gateway Park and Ride
  • August 3 from 12 – 2 p.m. and 4 – 6 p.m. Charlotte Transportation Center 
  • August 4 from 6 – 8 a.m. Northcross Park and Ride 
  • August 4 from 6 – 8 a.m. Huntersville-Gateway Park and Ride 
  • Virtual meetings via CATS YouTube:
  • August 4 at noon
  • August 4 at 6 p.m.

Tags

Charlotte Area CATSTransportation
Kenneth Lee Jr.
See stories by Kenneth Lee Jr.