CATS to host pop-up meetings

The Charlotte Area Transit system will have several meetings at bus stops this week to discuss cutbacks to several routes. The first meetings are 6 to 8 a.m. Tuesday at the park and ride stops in Cornelius and Davidson, where express bus service to uptown is being reduced by three trips a day.

CATS is reducing services to deal with a shortage of bus drivers. The cutbacks include 11 of its busiest routes, many of which serve primarily low-income neighborhoods. The challenges for CATS go beyond a labor shortage. It’s lost 75% of its riders since 2014.

CATS will also have meetings this week at the uptown transit center and at the two park and ride locations in Huntersville. You can go to wfae.org for a list of meeting times and locations.

