© 2022 WFAE
90.7 Charlotte 93.7 Southern Pines 90.3 Hickory 106.1 Laurinburg
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Charlotte Area

Charlotte Mayor and City Council members receive threatening email

WFAE | By Steve Harrison
Published August 5, 2022 at 4:31 PM EDT
CMPDphotocar.JPG
Steve Harrison
/
WFAE
City Council members and Mayor Vi Lyles received a threatening email Friday morning.

Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police sent patrol cars Friday morning to monitor the homes of Mayor Vi Lyles and some City Council members after they received a death threat in an email.

City Council member Larken Egleston posted the email on Twitter. It listed Lyles and other elected officials by name and said they were parasites. It included a photo of a rifle.

CMPD said this afternoon that it doesn’t believe the threat was credible. It said it appears the person who wrote the threat used someone else’s name.

Charlotte Area
Steve Harrison
Steve Harrison is WFAE's politics and government reporter. Prior to joining WFAE, Steve worked at the Charlotte Observer, where he started on the business desk, then covered politics extensively as the Observer’s lead city government reporter. Steve also spent 10 years with the Miami Herald. His work has appeared in The Washington Post, the Sporting News and Sports Illustrated.
See stories by Steve Harrison