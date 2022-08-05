Charlotte Mayor and City Council members receive threatening email

Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police sent patrol cars Friday morning to monitor the homes of Mayor Vi Lyles and some City Council members after they received a death threat in an email.

City Council member Larken Egleston posted the email on Twitter. It listed Lyles and other elected officials by name and said they were parasites. It included a photo of a rifle.

CMPD said this afternoon that it doesn’t believe the threat was credible. It said it appears the person who wrote the threat used someone else’s name.

