© 2022 WFAE
90.7 Charlotte 93.7 Southern Pines 90.3 Hickory 106.1 Laurinburg
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Charlotte Area

Wreck shuts down I-77 approaching uptown Charlotte

WFAE | By Woody Cain
Published August 16, 2022 at 11:38 AM EDT
77 2.jpg
Charlotte Fire Department
/
Twitter
A tractor-trailer fire on I-77N on Tuesday in Charlotte at exit 9 took 34 firefighters to control the fire in 22 minutes.

Officials expect I-77 northbound approaching Uptown Charlotte to be shut down for several hours after a vehicle accident this morning that resulted in a tractor trailer catching fire near Exit 9 for the John Belk Freeway. Emergency crews responding to the scene said the truck was carrying produce.

The NC Highway patrol, Charlotte Mecklenburg Police Department, Charlotte Fire Department and ambulances were also on site. Medic says one person was transported to the hospital with life-threatening injuries. Many alternate routes in the area have been significantly slowed with extra traffic trying to avoid the accident site.

The North Carolina Department of Transportation says some lanes of I-77 near the accident site may be closed until approximately 4:30 Tuesday afternoon.

Sign up for our daily headlines newsletter

Select Your Email Format

Charlotte Area
Woody Cain
Woody is a Charlotte native who came to WFAE from the world of NASCAR where he was host of NASCAR Today for MRN Radio as well as a pit reporter, turn announcer and host of the NASCAR Live pre race show for Cup Series races. Before that, he was a news anchor at WBT radio in Charlotte, a traffic reporter, editor of The Charlotte Observer’s University City Magazine, News/Sports Director at WEGO-AM in Concord and a Swiss Army knife in local cable television. His first job after graduating from Appalachian State University was news reporter at The Daily Independent in Kannapolis. Along the way he’s covered everything from murder trials and a national political convention to high school sports and minor league baseball.
See stories by Woody Cain