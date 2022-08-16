Wreck shuts down I-77 approaching uptown Charlotte

Officials expect I-77 northbound approaching Uptown Charlotte to be shut down for several hours after a vehicle accident this morning that resulted in a tractor trailer catching fire near Exit 9 for the John Belk Freeway. Emergency crews responding to the scene said the truck was carrying produce.

Update; Tractor Trailer Fire on I-77N at exit 9; tractor trailer was carrying produce; no danger to the environment. https://t.co/0EkSM7XXqh pic.twitter.com/b7Vcazgw6b — Charlotte Fire Dept (@CharlotteFD) August 16, 2022

The NC Highway patrol, Charlotte Mecklenburg Police Department, Charlotte Fire Department and ambulances were also on site. Medic says one person was transported to the hospital with life-threatening injuries. Many alternate routes in the area have been significantly slowed with extra traffic trying to avoid the accident site.

The North Carolina Department of Transportation says some lanes of I-77 near the accident site may be closed until approximately 4:30 Tuesday afternoon.