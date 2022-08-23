© 2022 WFAE
Charlotte Area

Charlotte's police pursuits climb over the last several years

WFAE | By Sarah Delia
Published August 23, 2022 at 4:39 PM EDT
CMPD HQ
WFAE
/

The Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department released annual police pursuit statistics dating back to 2010.

CMPD said it only pursues drivers for crimes that endanger life — crimes like homicides, shootings and armed robberies.

In 2019, there were 80 police pursuits. Since then it’s been a steady rise. In 2020, there were 94 and in 2021, that number climbed to 97. So far this year, there have been 61 pursuits as of July 31.

Those figures are a significant jump compared to 52 pursuits in 2010, which dropped to 22 in 2011.

CMPD said that there are multiple factors for the increase over the last few years — including an increase in Charlotte’s population, which has led to more calls for service involving violent crimes. According to CMPD’s Twitter account, police also are reporting more counts of drivers fleeing traffic stops.

A bar graph showing CMPD pursuits from 2010 to 2022.
Charlotte Mecklenburg Police Department
/
Twitter
CMPD released information on pursuits via Twitter, following requests from media outlets and interest from community members.

Below is a full breakdown of police pursuits dating back to 2010:

2010: 52

2011: 22

2012: 30

2013: 31

2014: 32

2015: 34

2016: 48

2017: 75

2018: 60

2019: 80

2020: 94

2021: 97

2022: 61

Sarah Delia
Sarah Delia covers criminal justice and the arts for WFAE.
