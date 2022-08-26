Duke Energy will conduct overnight work on I-85 and Brookshire Boulevard this weekend

Duke Energy will be conducting work on I-85 Friday and Saturday nights. Work crews will pull a transmission line across I-85 and Brookshire Boulevard from 12 a.m. each night to 6 a.m. Saturday and Sunday mornings.

The energy company is rebuilding an existing transmission line in the area, which is part of the improvements that it is making to "serve its customers better and improve reliability," the company stated in a media advisory on Friday.

Duke will conduct a rolling roadblock on northbound and southbound lanes and eastbound and westbound Brookshire Boulevard during various stages of the work. Notably, the I-85 northbound entrance ramp of Beatties Ford Road will be shut down during the rolling roadblocks. There will be four separate rolling roadblocks, with approximately 30 minutes between each block.

The company has advised motorists to use caution when traveling in these areas during work hours over the weekend.