© 2022 WFAE
90.7 Charlotte 93.7 Southern Pines 90.3 Hickory 106.1 Laurinburg
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Charlotte Area

North Carolina gets $100M grant to help widen Interstate 85

WFAE | By Associated Press
Published September 15, 2022 at 5:26 PM EDT
i85-ncdot.png
NC Department Of Transportation

North Carolina is getting $100 million from last year’s federal infrastructure law to widen an often-congested stretch of Interstate 85 near Charlotte and build amenities for modern travel and communications.

The state Department of Transportation’s award is one of 26 grants nationwide announced on Thursday by the federal government, at a total of $1.5 billion.

The Infrastructure Rebuilding America grant will assist the state DOT to widen 10 miles of I-85 in Gaston County from six to eight lanes, which will include improvements at interchanges, overpasses and railroad bridges.

The money also will help build several miles of sidewalks, bike lanes and paths crossing over the route, as well as install electric-vehicle charging stations and broadband improvements in Gaston and Cleveland counties, Gov. Roy Cooper’s office said.

“Strengthening infrastructure and making transportation safe, clean and more resilient will build a stronger North Carolina,” Cooper said in a news release.

The money originates from the 2021 bipartisan infrastructure law. Thursday’s round of competitive grants included money to dismantle Interstate 375, a depressed Detroit freeway built by demolishing Black neighborhoods 60 years ago. The route is being transformed into a street-level boulevard that will reconnect the surrounding neighborhoods.

Want a roundup of WFAE's top stories delivered to your inbox every Sunday? Sign up here for the Best of WFAE newsletter.

Charlotte Area
Associated Press
The Associated Press is one of the largest and most trusted sources of independent newsgathering, supplying a steady stream of news to its members, international subscribers and commercial customers. AP is neither privately owned nor government-funded; instead, it's a not-for-profit news cooperative owned by its American newspaper and broadcast members.
See stories by Associated Press