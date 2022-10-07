CATS to suspend rail service next weekend for maintenance

Charlotte’s light rail and streetcar lines will close next weekend for maintenance. The Charlotte Area Transit System says crews will repair track beds, signal crossings, and signal systems. Service will end Saturday, October 15 at 2 a.m. and resume Monday, October 17 at 5 a.m. During that time, CATS will provide buses to shuttle people between the Lynx Blue Line and CityLYNX Gold Line stops.

“Regular rail maintenance is crucial for creating a rail system that will last for years to come,” said CATS CEO John Lewis. “By suspending rail service, we can improve the reliability of our system for the future.”

