Boy, 4, dies from gunshot in Charlotte: report

A man has been arrested in the death of a 4-year-old boy who died from a gunshot wound Wednesday night in Charlotte, according to WCNC-TV.

Charlotte-Mecklenburg police were called to Charleston Place, off Monroe Road, in southeast Charlotte at about 7:30 p.m.

Officers found the boy with a gunshot wound that police initially described as self-inflicted.

Dayshawn St. Paul Warren has been charged with involuntary manslaughter and selling or giving a weapon to a minor in connection with the shooting, according to WCNC.

WCNC is reporting that Warren is the father of the boy who died.

