Operation Green Light, a way to honor veterans rain or shine this Veterans Day

While tropical storm Nicole has dampened many of the gatherings and parades scheduled to mark Veterans Day, Operation Green Light will shine on. Charlotte’s skyline will be illuminated in green as part of a nationwide initiative that’s taking place locally for the first time this year.

The Charlotte community is invited to join the city’s skyscrapers and shine a green-colored light bulb at home or outside.

Scott Garlow with Mecklenburg County Veterans Services says the group is working with Charlotte Center City Partners and the Wells Fargo uptown lighting program to honor veterans.

"The weather won’t impact this," Garlow says. "You’ll still be able to see the skyline. By the evening timeframe, people will actually be able to get out and see it."

In addition to remembering and appreciating veterans, Garlow says the green lights are meant to spark conversations around services available for veterans.

"This initiative is tied to the fact that there is over 200,000 service members give or take, that transition out of the military every year," Garlow says. "It can be a very daunting task to move back into civilian society."

Residents can take photos and share their participation on social media using the hashtag #OperationGreenLight.