Operation Green Light, a way to honor veterans rain or shine this Veterans Day

WFAE | By Sarah Delia
Published November 11, 2022 at 6:00 AM EST
Operation Green Light.jpg
Mecklenburg County
Operation Green Light is a new national initiative to support military veterans.

While tropical storm Nicole has dampened many of the gatherings and parades scheduled to mark Veterans Day, Operation Green Light will shine on. Charlotte’s skyline will be illuminated in green as part of a nationwide initiative that’s taking place locally for the first time this year.

The Charlotte community is invited to join the city’s skyscrapers and shine a green-colored light bulb at home or outside.

Scott Garlow with Mecklenburg County Veterans Services says the group is working with Charlotte Center City Partners and the Wells Fargo uptown lighting program to honor veterans.

"The weather won’t impact this," Garlow says. "You’ll still be able to see the skyline. By the evening timeframe, people will actually be able to get out and see it."

In addition to remembering and appreciating veterans, Garlow says the green lights are meant to spark conversations around services available for veterans.

"This initiative is tied to the fact that there is over 200,000 service members give or take, that transition out of the military every year," Garlow says. "It can be a very daunting task to move back into civilian society."

Residents can take photos and share their participation on social media using the hashtag #OperationGreenLight.

Charlotte Area
Sarah Delia
Sarah Delia covers criminal justice and the arts for WFAE. Sarah joined the WFAE news team in 2014. An Edward R. Murrow Award-winning journalist, Sarah has lived and told stories from Maine, New York, Indiana, Alabama, Virginia and North Carolina. Sarah received her B.A. in English and Art history from James Madison University, where she began her broadcast career at college radio station WXJM. Sarah has interned and worked at NPR in Washington DC, interned and freelanced for WNYC, and attended the Salt Institute for Radio Documentary Studies.
See stories by Sarah Delia