Charlotte Area

CMPD says speed detectors are back in service

WFAE | By Kenneth Lee Jr.,
Ely Portillo
Published March 3, 2023 at 1:35 PM EST
CMPD HQ
WFAE

Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police said the radar and LiDar guns they use to catch speeders have returned to service.

After trouble with the certification of the speed tracking devices, CMPD said the issue boiled down to technicians who could perform calibration work but didn't have the legally required credentials.

CMPD says the functionality of the units was not the problem and that the devices have worked properly.

In October, CMPD was notified by city officials that their speed-tracking machines were not properly calibrated by qualified technicians. The city said that some of the technicians were not properly certified to approve some calibration tests. The city’s chief information officer, Reenie Askew, claimed the problem was something that occurred for nearly a decade.

Laser-based LiDar guns and radar units that the police department uses have to go through yearly certification tests and calibrations yearly. Ultimately, 170 of the department’s 230 speed-checking devices were not properly certified and CMPD officers had to stop using that equipment on Feb 9.

There is still no information on whether the city could face legal or financial penalties for the issue. The Mecklenburg District Attorney has said some speeding cases could be dismissed.


Tags
Charlotte Area CMPD
Kenneth Lee Jr.
Kenny is a Maryland native who began his career in media as a sportswriter at Tuskegee University, covering SIAC sports working for the athletic department and as a sports correspondent for the Tuskegee Campus Digest. Following his time at Tuskegee, he was accepted to the NASCAR Diversity Internship Program as a Marketing Intern for The NASCAR Foundation in Daytona Beach, Florida in 2017.
See stories by Kenneth Lee Jr.
Ely Portillo
Ely Portillo has worked as a journalist in Charlotte for over a decade. Before joining WFAE, he worked at the UNC Charlotte Urban Institute and the Charlotte Observer.
See stories by Ely Portillo
