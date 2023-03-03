CMPD says speed detectors are back in service

Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police said the radar and LiDar guns they use to catch speeders have returned to service.

After trouble with the certification of the speed tracking devices, CMPD said the issue boiled down to technicians who could perform calibration work but didn't have the legally required credentials.

CMPD says the functionality of the units was not the problem and that the devices have worked properly.

In October, CMPD was notified by city officials that their speed-tracking machines were not properly calibrated by qualified technicians. The city said that some of the technicians were not properly certified to approve some calibration tests. The city’s chief information officer, Reenie Askew, claimed the problem was something that occurred for nearly a decade.

Laser-based LiDar guns and radar units that the police department uses have to go through yearly certification tests and calibrations yearly. Ultimately, 170 of the department’s 230 speed-checking devices were not properly certified and CMPD officers had to stop using that equipment on Feb 9.

There is still no information on whether the city could face legal or financial penalties for the issue. The Mecklenburg District Attorney has said some speeding cases could be dismissed.

#CMPD has returned all assigned Radar and LiDAR units back to service following a re-certification process. The certification issue had to do with paperwork and never had to do with the functionality of the units. The units have functioned properly throughout the entire process. pic.twitter.com/brRogqwzuA — CMPD News (@CMPD) March 3, 2023