15 people injured in Easter morning crash involving CATS bus

A Charlotte Area Transit bus was involved in a crash just north of uptown Charlotte on Easter morning that sent 15 people to the hospital with minor injuries.

The crash was reported shortly after 7 a.m. Sunday near the intersection of Oaklawn Avenue and Statesville Avenue. In a tweet, the Charlotte Area Transit System said the crash involved bus number 2144, which was operating on Route 21.

Mecklenburg County EMS said all patients transported to the hospital had minor injuries. No other details were immediately available.