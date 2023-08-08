© 2023 WFAE
There's a 900-pound bull on the loose in west Charlotte

WFAE | By Kenneth Lee Jr.
Published August 8, 2023 at 2:16 PM EDT
A longhorn bull
CMPD
The escaped bull

Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police are seeking help to find a 900-pound longhorn bull escaped in west Charlotte during Monday evening's storms, near Moores Chapel Road.

Around 9 pm, people posted photos on social media of the bull roaming in the street at 9600 Moores Chapel Road. CMPD Animal Care and Control officers are working with the owner and are looking for any information about the bull’s location.

If you see the bull, CMPD recommends you keep a safe distance and call 311.
Bull Video.mp4

Animal control spokeswoman Melissa Knicely said the bull got spooked while it was being moved from its pasture to a covered area during the storm. Police officers and the owner tried to corral it, including with a lasso, but were unsuccessful. The SWAT team was called, and as night fell they used a heat-sensing drone to try and locate the bull.

Despite their efforts, the bull had managed to evade all detection as of 1 pm Tuesday. Police said they are prepared to "neutralize" the bull if necessary.

Livestock has kept animal control busy this summer: Last month three water buffaloes escaped and roamed around Charlotte before being rounded up. One was ultimately euthanized.

Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department
/
Atlas One

Charlotte Area
Kenneth Lee Jr.
Kenny is a Maryland native who began his career in media as a sportswriter at Tuskegee University, covering SIAC sports working for the athletic department and as a sports correspondent for the Tuskegee Campus Digest. Following his time at Tuskegee, he was accepted to the NASCAR Diversity Internship Program as a Marketing Intern for The NASCAR Foundation in Daytona Beach, Florida in 2017.
See stories by Kenneth Lee Jr.