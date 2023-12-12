Sugar Creek corridor could soon be easier to navigate

A busy stretch of road in northeast Charlotte that’s long been difficult to navigate on foot will soon be getting some upgrades.

A federal grant accepted by Charlotte City Council on Monday night will fund $12 million to fill sidewalk gaps and build a path along West Sugar Creek Road for pedestrians and bikers between Interstate 85 and North Tryon. It will also extend sidewalks from I-85 north to the Derita neighborhood.

That money, along with $4.5 million in state and local funds, will also create three “mobility hubs” along West Sugar Creek. Those are beefed-up bus stops with more amenities that allow riders to easily transition from the bus to walking, biking and ride-hailing services. Hubs are planned for the Lynx light rail station, Merlane Road near the intersection of I-85, and in the Derita neighborhood.

Many people who live along the corridor depend on public transportation to get around. Pedestrians try to negotiate four lanes of traffic and a narrow sidewalk right beside the road. The money will also go to pedestrian upgrades at the intersection of West Sugar Creek and North Tryon.

The investment includes money set aside for the city’s Corridors of Opportunity initiative, which focuses investment on six historically low-income areas.

City officials say a robust transit system that connects people to jobs and other opportunities is a way to help improve economic mobility.

Earlier this year, city officials said an Uber-like service is in the works for neighborhoods along West Sugar Creek Road. The idea is that riders could summon a bus to drop them off at a location nearby, such as one of the mobility hubs.

It’s not clear how CATS would pay for the ongoing costs to operate the on-demand service.