© 2023 WFAE
90.7 Charlotte 93.7 Southern Pines 90.3 Hickory 106.1 Laurinburg
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
In Focus: Corridors of Opportunity
A skyline that sprouts new buildings at a dizzying pace. Neighborhoods dotted with new breweries and renovated mills. Thousands of new apartments springing up beside light rail lines. The signs of Charlotte’s booming prosperity are everywhere. But that prosperity isn’t spread evenly. And from Charlotte’s “corridors of opportunity,” it can seem a long way off, more like a distant promise than the city’s reality.

Sugar Creek corridor could soon be easier to navigate

WFAE | By Lisa Worf
Published December 12, 2023 at 1:49 PM EST
Sugar Creek Rd at I-85 has many motels that have become hotspots for crime. Its one of the problems residents want the city to tackle.
Lisa Worf
/
WFAE
Sugar Creek Road at I-85 has many motels that have become hot spots for crime. It's one of the problems residents want the city to tackle.

A busy stretch of road in northeast Charlotte that’s long been difficult to navigate on foot will soon be getting some upgrades.

A federal grant accepted by Charlotte City Council on Monday night will fund $12 million to fill sidewalk gaps and build a path along West Sugar Creek Road for pedestrians and bikers between Interstate 85 and North Tryon. It will also extend sidewalks from I-85 north to the Derita neighborhood.

City of Charlotte
City of Charlotte
City of Charlotte

That money, along with $4.5 million in state and local funds, will also create three “mobility hubs” along West Sugar Creek. Those are beefed-up bus stops with more amenities that allow riders to easily transition from the bus to walking, biking and ride-hailing services. Hubs are planned for the Lynx light rail station, Merlane Road near the intersection of I-85, and in the Derita neighborhood.

Many people who live along the corridor depend on public transportation to get around. Pedestrians try to negotiate four lanes of traffic and a narrow sidewalk right beside the road. The money will also go to pedestrian upgrades at the intersection of West Sugar Creek and North Tryon.

The investment includes money set aside for the city’s Corridors of Opportunity initiative, which focuses investment on six historically low-income areas.

City officials say a robust transit system that connects people to jobs and other opportunities is a way to help improve economic mobility.

Earlier this year, city officials said an Uber-like service is in the works for neighborhoods along West Sugar Creek Road. The idea is that riders could summon a bus to drop them off at a location nearby, such as one of the mobility hubs.

It’s not clear how CATS would pay for the ongoing costs to operate the on-demand service.

Sign up for our daily headlines newsletter

Select Your Email Format

Charlotte Area
Lisa Worf
Lisa Worf traded the Midwest for Charlotte in 2006 to take a job at WFAE. She worked with public TV in Detroit and taught English in Austria before making her way to radio. Lisa graduated from University of Chicago with a bachelor’s degree in English.
See stories by Lisa Worf