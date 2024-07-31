OneBlood software system targeted by ransomware attack

The not-for-profit blood center OneBlood is experiencing a ransomware attack on its software system. OneBlood serves many hospitals with blood in the southeast including Atrium Health.

The organization said they discovered the issue on Monday. Susan Forbes who is Senior Vice President. at OneBlood said despite the cyber attack centers will remain operational

"We have implemented manual processes and procedures to stay operational and when you go manual procedures that obviously takes longer to do things and that is now impacting inventory availability,"

"So, we are working closely with our hospital partners so that we can all manage the blood supply at this time, the best that we can."

Forbes also said they are continuing to work with cybersecurity specialists, local and state agencies to get operations back to normal.