Concord social district opens to allow outdoor drinking

Concord’s new social district opens Thursday. It allows people to openly consume alcoholic drinks on streets and sidewalks in the city’s downtown. However, there are some rules. People can’t bring their own alcoholic drinks but must purchase them from participating restaurants and bars. Those to-go drinks also must be consumed between 11 am and 10 pm, and must be in a specially marked cup. Concord City Council had considered postponing the start of the new social district, but several business owners opposed that, saying they need more customers as downtown construction continues.